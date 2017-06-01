Trump to Withdraw U.S. From Paris Climate Accord (Report)

President Donald Trump will withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate accord to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday.

Trump will announce his decision during a White House event at 3 p.m. ET.

The announcement will be a huge blow to efforts to address the impact of climate change on a global level, and comes after extensive appeals on the part of businesses, environmental activists, Catholic leaders, past administration officials, and even members of Trump’s own team.

But Trump signaled during the campaign that he wanted to exit the pact, characterizing it as a poor deal that hurt the economy. He has long expressed skepticism about climate change, once suggesting in a tweet that it was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese.

The Paris agreement — signed by every country except Syria and Nicaragua — was forged in December of 2015 and finalized last year. The participating countries vow to reduce carbon emissions, but it is up to them to decide how to do so.

Trump’s decision is a major reversal from the legacy of President Barack Obama, who put climate change atop his agenda.

In recent days, even figures who have been critical of Democrats’ approach to the issue have called for Trump to stay in the agreement.

Mitt Romney tweeted on Wednesday, “Affirmation of the Paris agreement is not only about the climate: It is also about America remaining the global leader.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, also urged Trump to stay in the agreement. Musk said that he would resign from a number of White House advisory councils if Trump decided to go in that direction.