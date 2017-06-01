Trump to Withdraw U.S. From Paris Climate Accord (Report)

Senior Editor @tedstew
Donald Trump Paris climate accord
AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump will withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate accord to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday.

Trump will announce his decision during a White House event at 3 p.m. ET.

The announcement will be a huge blow to efforts to address the impact of climate change on a global level, and comes after extensive appeals on the part of businesses, environmental activists, Catholic leaders, past administration officials, and even members of Trump’s own team.

Related

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8115401q)President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in WashingtonTrump Inauguration, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2017

TV Adjusts to New Creative Challenge: Constant Trump Drama

But Trump signaled during the campaign that he wanted to exit the pact, characterizing it as a poor deal that hurt the economy. He has long expressed skepticism about climate change, once suggesting in a tweet that it was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese.

The Paris agreement — signed by every country except Syria and Nicaragua — was forged in December of 2015 and finalized last year. The participating countries vow to reduce carbon emissions, but it is up to them to decide how to do so.

Trump’s decision is a major reversal from the legacy of President Barack Obama, who put climate change atop his agenda.

In recent days, even figures who have been critical of Democrats’ approach to the issue have called for Trump to stay in the agreement.

Mitt Romney tweeted on Wednesday, “Affirmation of the Paris agreement is not only about the climate: It is also about America remaining the global leader.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, also urged Trump to stay in the agreement. Musk said that he would resign from a number of White House advisory councils if Trump decided to go in that direction.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 6

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    6 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Sandra Milliner says:
      June 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      This is tragic news for our planet, quality of life on earth & especially harmful to our children & grandchildren.

      Does wealth = ignorance?

      Reply
    2. Thetoxicavenger says:
      June 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      Wow that’s Terrible.

      Reply
    3. cowgirldiva says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:58 am

      THIS is a very good decision by our President…! Talk about the ultimate in conspiracy theories…CLIMATE CHANGE ranks right up there..!!

      Look people, it’s climate……it’s weather….and the climate and the weather changes….THAT’S what it does…!! This topic is a huge scam to get money for people like AL GORE and all his greedy globalists…!! President Trump is making the RIGHT decision and history will prove him RIGHT…!!!

      Reply
    4. Rod says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:58 am

      Trump simply reaffirms his ignorance.

      Reply
    5. Chason says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

      What an ass.

      Reply
    6. cadavra says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:54 am

      And is anyone surprised?

      Reply
    See All 6 Comments

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad