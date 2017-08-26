Trump Grants Pardon to Controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump has issued a pardon to controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in July of being in contempt of court after refusing to curtail practices of imprisoning those he suspected of being illegal immigrants.

“Arpaio’s life and career, which began at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War, exemplify selfless public service,” read a statement from the White House.

“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon,” the statement also said.

The move is an unsurprising one, given that, just days before, Trump had hinted at pardoning Arpaio at a Phoenix rally.

“I’ll make a prediction. I think he’s going to be just fine. But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” Trump said of pardoning Arpaio on Tuesday, adding that he “can feel good.”

Arpaio, who’s been called “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” was an outspoken critic of illegal immigrants and a vocal supporter of Trump, appearing alongside him on the campaign trail last year. He gained a reputation and saw considerable backlash for his unconventional treatment of prisoners.

