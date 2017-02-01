President Trump selected Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court, as both appeared at the White House in a primetime announcement that had shades of reality, drama, and suspense.

“I pledge that if I am confirmed I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws,” Gorsuch said at an East Room ceremony, after being introduced by Trump.

Gorsuch, 49, is viewed as a reliable conservative and originalist with a strong pedigree who can fulfill expectations on the right of who would best succeed Antonin Scalia, who died in February. His views on abortion are thought to be pro-life, but they are not as well defined as some of Trump’s other prospects. He sided with Hobby Lobby in their challenge to an Affordable Care Act directive requiring employers provide coverage for contraception.

But Ramesh Ponnuru wrote in the National Review earlier on Tuesday that Gorsuch is someone “whose legal philosophy is remarkably similar to that” of Scalia.

He has served on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado since 2006, and is an adjunct law professor at the University of Colorado. He grew up in Colorado and is an avid outdoorsman — but holds degrees from Columbia, Harvard, and Oxford. He even attended Harvard Law School with former President Barack Obama.

He has expressed skepticism over a past Supreme Court decision, in a case involving Chevron, that gave deference to federal agencies when interpreting statutes. That could prove important in media-related cases involving the FCC, although the new Republican majority could sidestep litigation on issues such a net neutrality.

He also sided with the media in a significant First Amendment case, ruling in 2011 in favor of A&E Networks in a defamation case brought by a prison inmate who sued the network for airing a documentary that labeled him as a member of an Aryan Brotherhood gang when he was merely assisting them.

As legal scholars scanned Gorsuch’s record as it was clear that he was on Trump’s final list, pundits made much of the way that the president made the reveal — in a primetime announcement. Earlier in the day, CNN had reported that Gorsuch and another candidate for the court, Thomas Hardiman, an appellate judge from Pittsburgh, were being brought to Washington for the event, drawing more attention to the unconventional way that Trump was rolling out his selection. CNN even tracked down Hardiman at a Bedford, Pa., gas station, where he was filling up, but he declined comment. Later, there were reports that only one of his potential picks actually made it to D.C., further confusing the situation and, perhaps pleasing to Trump and his team, heightening the anticipation.

“So was that a surprise? Was it?” Trump asked after introducing Gorsuch.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Gorsuch talked of his philosophy of keeping his personal beliefs out of jurisprudence. “A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is likely a bad judge,” he said.

The White House had originally said that Trump’s pick would be announced on Thursday, but that was moved up by two days. The timing may have been intentional, as Trump weathers criticisms and protests over his signing of an executive order banning entry from seven countries and restricting refugee immigration.

The broadcast networks each preempted their programming for the announcement.

Although Trump avoided more controversial choices, like William Pryor, an appellate judge in the 11th Circuit, he still may face a turbulent confirmation process. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill a seat that has been vacant for nearly a year after congressional Republicans refused to hold a hearing on Obama’s selection, Merrick Garland.

“I only hope that Democrats and Republican can come together for once for the good of the country,” he said.

Even before Trump announced the pick, some Democrats had vowed to try to block the nomination.

His mother, Anne Gorsuch, served as EPA administrator under President Ronald Reagan.

He clerked for justices Anthony Kennedy and Byron White.