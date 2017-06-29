Celebrities Slam Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Tweet: ‘You Are a National Embarrassment’

President Trump ignited a firestorm on Thursday morning when he tweeted a scathing attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski — and it’s not going unnoticed by Hollywood.

In a series of vicious tweets Thursday morning, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

For her part, Brzezinski did respond on Thursday morning… in her own way. Shortly after Trump’s attack, she tweeted a photo of the back of a Cheerios box, which read “made for little hands,” an obvious jab at Trump’s often-joke-about hands.

First Lady Melania Trump, who said ahead of the inauguration that she would lead a campaign against cyberbullying, issued a statement to CNN on Thursday that signaled she’ll be standing by her husband.

“As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to CNN.

Similarly, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the President in an interview with Fox News, saying that Trump “fights fire with fire.” “I don’t think that the President has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she said.

Celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Chelsea Handler quickly took to Twitter following the tweets to slam the President’s attack, accusing him of bullying.

Teigen called Trump a “national embarrassment.” “It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being,” she wrote to the President. “You are the proud type of insane.

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Legend pointed out the irony of the tweets when compared to the First Lady’s pledge to curb cyberbullying, and called Trump a “s—-y person.”

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

America elected a very shitty person to be President — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

Handler also suggested that Trump himself might want to get a face-lift. “Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift,” she said.

Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

Andy Cohen said Trump’s attack was right out of the “Real Housewives” playbook. “It’s such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!!”

REAL HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: accuse your co-star of a face lift. It's such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!! https://t.co/BH2SlB3tzU — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 29, 2017

See more reactions below.

What was said this morning about @morningmika & @JoeNBC by the President of the United States is disgusting, disgraceful & beyond the pale — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2017

My faith in this country forces me to believe that even most of @realDonaldTrump's supporters think his tweets this morning are in bad taste — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 29, 2017

babyman @realDonaldTrump its not just joe and mika – the world hates u – and jail awaits u – and u suck at being human — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017