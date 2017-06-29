Celebrities Slam Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Tweet: ‘You Are a National Embarrassment’

President Trump ignited a firestorm on Thursday morning when he tweeted a scathing attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski — and it’s not going unnoticed by Hollywood.
In a series of vicious tweets Thursday morning, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”
For her part, Brzezinski did respond on Thursday morning… in her own way. Shortly after Trump’s attack, she tweeted a photo of the back of a Cheerios box, which read “made for little hands,” an obvious jab at Trump’s often-joke-about hands.
First Lady Melania Trump, who said ahead of the inauguration that she would lead a campaign against cyberbullying, issued a statement to CNN on Thursday that signaled she’ll be standing by her husband.
“As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to CNN.
Similarly, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the President in an interview with Fox News, saying that Trump “fights fire with fire.” “I don’t think that the President has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she said.
Celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Chelsea Handler quickly took to Twitter following the tweets to slam the President’s attack, accusing him of bullying.
Teigen called Trump a “national embarrassment.” “It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being,” she wrote to the President. “You are the proud type of insane.
Meanwhile, Legend pointed out the irony of the tweets when compared to the First Lady’s pledge to curb cyberbullying, and called Trump a “s—-y person.”
Handler also suggested that Trump himself might want to get a face-lift. “Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift,” she said.
Andy Cohen said Trump’s attack was right out of the “Real Housewives” playbook. “It’s such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!!”
See more reactions below.
Sadly, it Appears that Mr. Trump is Experiencing a MELT- DOWN !!!…..Being President Takes A Toll on Everyone Who Has Ever Held THIS OFFICE..How Could Anyone EXPECT or HOPE that Mr. Trump would conduct HIMSELF any differently from WHO and WHAT he IS…HE is the SAME…Just because YOU SOMEHOW BECOME PRESIDENT DOESN’T MEAN YOU WILL BECOME PRESIDENTIAL….OUR PRESIDENCY …. HAS MADE SOME GREAT MEN EVEN “GREATER”(Like Obama)…..but Mr. Obama was Great to Begin with !!!!……(Wish He Was Still in Office)…..and…..Trump……is…..well…..Trump !!…Come On People !!!!….Your Expectations were Already Lowered When You Elected this Man !!!….Stop Criticizing Him for being….Trump- like
He is a pathetic and insecure bully who is incapable of leadership on any level. Shame on us for electing him and shame on the GOP for not standing up to him. Sad!
His supporters think he will destroy the establishment and the elite class (as if he isn’t one himself).
Under Trump, we can all kiss affordability goodbye.
They think he will look out for the little guy. Unfortunately for them, Trump’s 50 year business record only teaches us one thing – the only person Trump looks out for is himself.