Trump Claims ‘Everyone’ at G20 Is Talking About John Podesta, DNC Hacking

After taking his battle with CNN to an international stage, President Donald Trump continued to attack the media at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

“I will represent our country well and fight for its interests!,” Trump tweeted before the economic summit meetings commenced on Friday morning. “Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA!” (MAGA is an acronym for Make America Great Again.)

Trump also used the early-morning tweet session to target John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman, whose private emails were released during last year’s Democratic National Committee hacking scandal. Podesta didn’t oversee the DNC and wouldn’t have had authority over the party’s servers.

“Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” Trump wrote.

The commander in chief also wrote that he has “much to discuss” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸

Trump is under pressure to address the hacking scandal, which has been blamed by several U.S. intelligence agencies on the Russian government. Putin is believed to have directed his country’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.