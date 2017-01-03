Hillary Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony on Jan. 20 along with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, aides to the Clintons confirmed to Variety.

The Clintons will be joined by former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura, as well as former president Jimmy Carter. It’s customary for former occupants of the Oval Office to be invited along with their spouses. Representatives for the Clintons did not immediately return requests for comment.

In 2009, Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, attended the inauguration of Barack Obama, who defeated her in the primary. Clinton was then Obama’s choice as secretary of state.

According to New York magazine, which first reported that they would attend, Hillary Clinton “discussed with trusted advisers and friends whether or not she should attend the inaugural. She and President Clinton, the sources said, decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.”

On election night, a spokesman for Bush told reporters that he did not vote for Trump or Clinton.

Former president George H. W. Bush will not attend due to his health.