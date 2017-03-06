FCC Chairman Ajit Pai met with President Donald Trump at a closed session at the White House on Monday, six weeks after Trump elevated him to lead the agency.

“Chairman Pai had a warm meeting with President Trump this afternoon, in which they reconnected for the first time since Chairman Pai was elevated to head the FCC. No proceedings pending at the FCC were discussed,” said FCC spokesman Neil Grace.

Pai has already signaled a willingness to roll back net neutrality rules put in place in 2015 when Democrats controlled a majority at the commission. Last week, he set aside portions of privacy rules for internet providers that were passed last year.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pai has served on the FCC since 2012. Trump elevated him to chairman in January, but because Pai’s term expires at the end of this year, he will have to be renominated and reconfirmed.

On Wednesday, Pai is expected to shed more light on his direction for the agency when he testifies before Senate and House committees that have oversight over the FCC.