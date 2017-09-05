Hollywood Reacts to Trump Ending DACA: ‘A Disgusting Display of Prejudice’

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era policy protected approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, from deportation.

The move brought a storm of criticism from across the country, including many voices from Hollywood and Washington D.C. Among the most prominent protesters are Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Josh Gad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shailene Woodley, and Ava DuVernay.

“No time to waste – we’ve got to fight with everything we’ve got to #DefendDACA,” Clinton wrote.

No time to waste – we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017

“If Trump decides to end DACA, it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history,” Sanders tweeted.

Taking legal protections away from 800,000 young people raised in this country is absolutely counter to what we stand for as a nation. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 4, 2017

“Adult illegal aliens.” Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what’s expected of these cowards,” DuVernay said.

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) August 29, 2017

To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP! If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2017

We are going to do everything in our power to protect you and defend your right to stay here. I promise https://t.co/czJ5iiuBDJ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 5, 2017

Furious and heartbroken to see the U.S. abandon #DACA, which made our country stronger and more prosperous. To the Dreamers: I'm so sorry. — John Green (@johngreen) September 5, 2017

Jim Crow was the rule of law too. #DACA — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 5, 2017

President Donald Trump’s order initiated a six-month phasing out period for DACA. Trump, who previously said he would tackle the tricky issue of immigration with “heart and compassion,” said Congress will come up with a new policy to address the issue.

Administration officials said that no one’s status will be revoked before the deadline and that those whose status expires before March 5 have a one-month window to apply for a new two-year permit that will be processed.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said “the compassionate thing is to end the lawlessness (and) enforce our laws,” while the administration said that the move is the “least disruptive” solution to immigration reform.