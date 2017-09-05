Hollywood Reacts to Trump Ending DACA: ‘A Disgusting Display of Prejudice’

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era policy protected approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, from deportation.

The move brought a storm of criticism from across the country, including many voices from Hollywood and Washington D.C. Among the most prominent protesters are Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Josh Gad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shailene Woodley, and Ava DuVernay.

“No time to waste – we’ve got to fight with everything we’ve got to #DefendDACA,” Clinton wrote.

“If Trump decides to end DACA, it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history,” Sanders tweeted.

“Adult illegal aliens.” Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what’s expected of these cowards,” DuVernay said.

President Donald Trump’s order initiated a six-month phasing out period for DACA. Trump, who previously said he would tackle the tricky issue of immigration with “heart and compassion,” said Congress will come up with a new policy to address the issue.

Administration officials said that no one’s status will be revoked before the deadline and that those whose status expires before March 5 have a one-month window to apply for a new two-year permit that will be processed.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said “the compassionate thing is to end the lawlessness (and) enforce our laws,” while the administration said that the move is the “least disruptive” solution to immigration reform.

