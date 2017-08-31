Trump Will Face Backlash If He Ends ‘Dreamer’ Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that allowed young undocumented immigrants, known as “dreamers,” to remain in the United States, Fox News reported on Thursday.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that “a final decision on that front has not been made,” even though an array of public interest immigrant rights groups have been expecting an announcement. There have also been reports that the administration has been inquiring whether there are ways to extend the deadline to renew the program, giving Trump more time to make a decision.

If Trump ends the program, it is likely to spur a backlash not just among industry activists, but among major companies concerned about the direction of immigration policy.

President Barack Obama signed an executive order in 2012 that allowed for minors who came to the United States illegally to defer their deportation. The official name of the program is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

According to Fox News, Trump would announce that the program is ending, but still let those who are in the program remain until their deferrals expire.

Among those pushing for Trump to retain the program is Fwd.us, the group co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg to push for immigration reform. The group said that ending the program would affect about 800,000 people.