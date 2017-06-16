Trump Confirms He’s Under Investigation Over Comey Firing

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
Donald Trump
REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he’s being investigated for his role in firing FBI director James Comey, calling the probe a “witch hunt.”

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice in relation to ongoing investigations of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The Post reported that Mueller and his team are interviewing senior intelligence officials about Trump’s role, including Dan Coats, director of national intelligence; Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, who recently left his role as Rogers’ deputy.

Trump also denied again in the morning tweets any kind of collusion with the Russian government.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” Trump wrote.

More to come.

