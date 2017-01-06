Donald Trump met with editors at Conde Nast on Friday, in an hour-long meeting where a range of topics were discussed.

The meeting at Conde Nast headquarters at One World Trade Center included Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter and New Yorker editor David Remnick, both of whom have been critical of Trump, and it was organized by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who backed Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

Although it was off the record, Politico reported that there were “no fireworks,” and that it covered a range of topics, including race, hate crimes, Russia, Vladimir Putin, climate change, women, feminism, and abortion. All of the participants got to ask a question, according to Politico.

A spokeswoman for Conde Nast said that the “meeting was off the record and we are not commenting.” Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, said, “It was off the record and I will respect that.”

Trump tweeted earlier on Friday, “Anna Wintour came to my office at Trump Tower to ask me to meet with the editors of Conde Nast & Steven Newhouse, a friend. Will go this AM.” A source confirmed that the company told Trump that the conversation would be off the record.

Trump has held a series of meetings with major news organizations, including those he has railed against on Twitter. He visited the New York Times in November, in a largely on-the-record conversation with editors and some reporters, and he also met with TV news executives and personalities that month in a gathering that was off the record. At the latter meeting, he reportedly offered sharped criticism of media coverage of the presidential campaign.

Vanity Fair was the target of one of Trump’s tweets last month, after it published a negative review of an eatery in Trump Tower. It reprinted Trump’s tweet on the cover of its most recent issue: “Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @Vanityfair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!”

Carter told Politico on Thursday that he offered to sit out the meeting, given the discomfort of the situation, but ended up participating on Friday.

Trump later received a briefing on Friday on an intelligence report on Russian interference with the election campaign and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.