Trump Says He May Soon Reveal Whether Tapes Exist of Comey Conversations

President Donald Trump declined to say whether there are recorded conversations of his meetings with James Comey, the FBI director he fired, telling reporters that he may reveal whether such tapes exist “in the very near future.”

Trump, in his first press conference since Comey’s congressional testimony on Thursday, also reiterated that he felt vindicated by what was said.

“No collusion, no obstruction. He’s a leaker,” he said of Comey. He accused Comey of saying things that “just weren’t true.”

He insisted that he never asked Comey for his loyalty, as Comey stated under oath in his congressional testimony. When Trump was asked whether he himself would be willing to testify under oath, he said “100%.”

He also denied that Comey’s version of the events of a Feb. 14 meeting, in which Trump said that he “hoped” that the FBI director could let go of an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump said that he “did not say that,” but “there would be nothing wrong if I had.”

As he has before, Trump continued to blast mainstream news outlets. Before he called on ABC News’ Jon Karl, he described the press gallery as the “killer networks that treat me so badly,” and again invoked the phrase “fake news.”

Trump was appearing in a Rose Garden press conference along with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

But Trump continued to tease whether there were recordings of his conversations with Comey. He told reporters that he would tell them that “maybe sometime in the very near future.”

“You are going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer,” he said a bit cryptically.