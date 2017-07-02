President Trump Posts Video of Himself Physically Attacking ‘CNN’

President Trump’s tirade against the media continued on Sunday, as he posted a video of a wrestling event in which he slams someone to the ground who has the label “CNN” on their head.

The 28-second video was altered with the CNN logo superimposed over Trump’s victim. In Trump’s tweet, he used the hashtag #fraudnewscnn and #FNN. In another tweet on Saturday, Trump suggested that he would use those labels as a way to lash out of the network’s critical reporting.

Trump’s tweet elicited immediate reaction on Twitter, including some who contend that it may stir violence against media outlets.

This is from the President advocating violence against media. GOP leaders it is time you put country over party. Enough. https://t.co/IVPxgWqfTW — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 2, 2017

America, stand against this. Trump is going to end up getting a media person killed w/this incitement to violence. Maybe then, he'll stop. https://t.co/IGM0fThtt5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2017

Isn't pro wrestling fake? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

Trump has defended his tweeting as “modern day presidential,” and a way to reach his supporters without a media filter.

The original footage was shot at WrestleMania 23 in April 2007. The man in the original video whose face was replaced with a CNN logo is WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Although the video’s creator is not credited, and it is unclear how Trump received the edited footage, CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out on Twitter that it surfaced on Reddit four days earlier.

The anti-CNN video Trump tweeted showed up on a Reddit thread 4 days ago… https://t.co/0LiYgKvjdf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

This latest video follows several days when Trump has been especially aggressive on social media regarding his distain for certain members of the media. On Thursday the president lashed out at “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough (“Psycho Joe”) and Mika Brzezinski (“Low I.Q. Crazy Mika”), which sparked significant backlash, and a series of controversies that have continued to make headlines through the weekend.