President Trump Posts Video of Himself Physically Attacking ‘CNN’

President Trump’s Twitter tirade against the media continued on Sunday, as he posted a video of a wrestling event in which he slams someone to the ground who has the label “CNN” on their head.
The 28-second video was altered with the CNN logo superimposed over Trump’s victim. In Trump’s tweet, he used the hashtag #fraudnewscnn and #FNN. In another tweet on Saturday, Trump suggested that he would use those labels as a way to lash out of the network’s critical reporting.
Trump’s tweet elicited immediate reaction on Twitter, including some who contend that it may stir violence against media outlets.
Trump has defended his tweeting as “modern day presidential,” and a way to reach his supporters without a media filter.
The original footage was shot at WrestleMania 23 in April 2007. The man in the original video whose face was replaced with a CNN logo is WWE CEO Vince McMahon.
Although the video’s creator is not credited, and it is unclear how Trump received the edited footage, CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out on Twitter that it surfaced on Reddit four days earlier.
This latest video follows several days when Trump has been especially aggressive on social media regarding his distain for certain members of the media. On Thursday the president lashed out at “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough (“Psycho Joe”) and Mika Brzezinski (“Low I.Q. Crazy Mika”), which sparked significant backlash, and a series of controversies that have continued to make headlines through the weekend.
Not very Presidential. And yes, it’s getting worse. With no end in sight. But that “it may stir violence” where’s the surprise here? Trump gave $15 billion to Jimmy for unprovoked invasions and illegal occupations of foreign lands. America did not vote kill, kill, kill so they will want to attack us again.
Trump has bombed Syria twice if you count the downing of the Syrian jet. And that Afghanistan Viet Nam? You put a mad man in there you get mad results. Running that national debt beyond $20 trillion toward the $24 trillion disaster. With no thought. Have we ever had a President who wanted to sell America’s infrastructure to his billionaire buddys including National Airport–the Congressional gateway to Washington?
Does he do this himself? Does he have government-paid staffers doing it for him? What is this guy, eight years old?
Do they know Trump is having a blast driving them nuts…do they?