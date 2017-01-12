Donald Trump continued to attack CNN on Twitter Thursday morning, making an unsubstantiated accusation that the network is “in a total meltdown.”

During his first official press conference since the election on Wednesday, Trump took aim at the media — specifically BuzzFeed and CNN — after the former published a 35-page dossier that made unsubstantiated claims that Russians held compromising information about him. During the conference, the president elect told CNN reporter Jim Acosta, “I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

“CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Variety has reached out to CNN for comment.

Acosta pledged to not back down to the president-elect in an appearance on CNN Thursday. “We’re going to keep doing the news, and that’s not something that’s going to stop when he goes into the White House,” Acosta said. “They can kick us out onto Pennsylvania Avenue. We’ll set up our trucks out there, and we’ll continue to do those stories.”

After Wednesday’s conference, CNN’s Jake Tapper said that the Trump team was conflating what CNN was reporting with what BuzzFeed posted — the full dossier of unverified information. Tapper called that BuzzFeed posting “irresponsible.” CNN’s report did not include publishing the full dossier or the allegations made in it.