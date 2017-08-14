Trump Signs Order to Pursue Trade Investigation of Chinese Theft of IP

Donald Trump
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order to give the green light to a potential investigation into unfair Chinese trade practices, including the theft of intellectual property, in a move that may eventually lead to tariffs on some imports.

“We will combat the counterfeiting and piracy that destroys American jobs,” Trump said in brief remarks at the White House.

The move is being watched closely by the entertainment industry. Trump’s focus on intellectual property has been on the theft of technology and software, and he did not specifically mention piracy of movies and TV shows.

But there are some fears at the studio level that a deteriorating U.S. trade relationship with China could ultimately hinder efforts to expand theatrical releases in the massive market, among other moves.

In Beijing, the official state run newspaper, China Daily, said that the move was a “rash” decision.

“Instead of advancing the United States’ interests, politicizing trade will only acerbate the country’s economic woes, and poison the overall China-U.S. relationship,” the newspaper said.

The paper also objected to Trump connecting Chinese trade practices with its cooperation in trying to put pressure on North Korea as it pursues its nuclear ambitions.

In the executive order, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will examine whether an investigation is warranted, and then will have the authority to pursue one.

“This is just the beginning. I want to tell you that,” Trump said.

