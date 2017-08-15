Trump Again Blames ‘Both Sides’ for Charlottesville Violence in Combative Press Conference

Senior Editor @tedstew
Trump Charlottesville
AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump again said that “both sides” are to blame for violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, returning to an argument that has sparked a furor among Democrats, corporate CEOs, and even some Republicans.

Speaking to the press at Trump Tower, Trump said that “you had a group on one side and you have a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs. It was vicious and it was horrible. It was a horrible thing to watch. I think there’s blame on both sides.”

When he was asked about the alt-right, Trump turned to what he called the “alt-left.”

“Do they have any semblance of guilt?”

He then attacked the movement to remove symbols of the confederacy.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice Stonewall Jackson’s coming down. I wonder if it is George Washington next week.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 4

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    4 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Mr Tracey says:
      August 15, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      CRACKED!

      Reply
    2. joe says:
      August 15, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      that’s crazy and it’s a slippery slope. trump is right.

      Reply
    3. See Me - Feel Me says:
      August 15, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      Well there it is folks. Too stupid for the presidency or too racist. It can be both and based on his George Washington comment it would appear that it’s both. He is a stupid racist.

      Reply
    See All 4 Comments

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad