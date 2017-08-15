Trump Again Blames ‘Both Sides’ for Charlottesville Violence in Combative Press Conference

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump again said that “both sides” are to blame for violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, returning to an argument that has sparked a furor among Democrats, corporate CEOs, and even some Republicans.
Speaking to the press at Trump Tower, Trump said that “you had a group on one side and you have a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs. It was vicious and it was horrible. It was a horrible thing to watch. I think there’s blame on both sides.”
When he was asked about the alt-right, Trump turned to what he called the “alt-left.”
“Do they have any semblance of guilt?”
He then attacked the movement to remove symbols of the confederacy.
“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice Stonewall Jackson’s coming down. I wonder if it is George Washington next week.”
CRACKED!
that’s crazy and it’s a slippery slope. trump is right.
GAH!
Well there it is folks. Too stupid for the presidency or too racist. It can be both and based on his George Washington comment it would appear that it’s both. He is a stupid racist.