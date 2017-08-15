Trump Again Blames ‘Both Sides’ for Charlottesville Violence in Combative Press Conference

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump again said that “both sides” are to blame for violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, returning to an argument that has sparked a furor among Democrats, corporate CEOs, and even some Republicans.

Speaking to the press at Trump Tower, Trump said that “you had a group on one side and you have a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs. It was vicious and it was horrible. It was a horrible thing to watch. I think there’s blame on both sides.”

When he was asked about the alt-right, Trump turned to what he called the “alt-left.”

“Do they have any semblance of guilt?”

He then attacked the movement to remove symbols of the confederacy.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice Stonewall Jackson’s coming down. I wonder if it is George Washington next week.”