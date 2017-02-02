President Donald Trump took time during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to make fun of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice” ratings.

“When I ran for president I had to leave the [“Apprentice”], Trump said. “And they hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place.”

He continued, calling out producer Mark Burnett: “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”

Trump said with a laugh, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings.”

Trump has previously gone after Schwarzenegger over the show’s ratings. In January, after the reality program premiered with its new host, Trump tweeted, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”

That same day, Schwarzenegger responded by wishing Trump well in the presidency. “I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” he wrote.

Trump and Schwarzenegger have had a contentious relationship before the “New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted. The former California governor announced that he would endorse John Kasich in March 2016. Later in October, he said that he would “not vote for the Republican candidate” shortly after Trump’s now-famous vulgar “Access Hollywood” tape made its rounds.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual series of meetings, dinners and networking events in Washington D.C. It is hosted by members of Congress and intended to put partisanship aside for political and social elite to build relationships. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has attended the event.

Watch the clip below: