President Donald Trump took time during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to make fun of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice” ratings.
“When I ran for president I had to leave the [“Apprentice”], Trump said. “And they hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place.”
He continued, calling out producer Mark Burnett: “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”
Trump said with a laugh, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings.”
Trump has previously gone after Schwarzenegger over the show’s ratings. In January, after the reality program premiered with its new host, Trump tweeted, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”
That same day, Schwarzenegger responded by wishing Trump well in the presidency. “I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” he wrote.
Trump and Schwarzenegger have had a contentious relationship before the “New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted. The former California governor announced that he would endorse John Kasich in March 2016. Later in October, he said that he would “not vote for the Republican candidate” shortly after Trump’s now-famous vulgar “Access Hollywood” tape made its rounds.
The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual series of meetings, dinners and networking events in Washington D.C. It is hosted by members of Congress and intended to put partisanship aside for political and social elite to build relationships. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has attended the event.
Watch the clip below:
wow,illegitimate president trump doesn’t get the fact that the reason why the apprentice ratings went down are BECAUSE OF HIM. we are boycotting the show because he is the producer. we actually like arnold. too bad he is attached to a trump project.
We don’t have a President in the White House, we have a former and apparently still acting as an “Apprentice”, although he ought to be fired because of having ticked off more people around the world than any previous President in history. How much more stupid stuff does he need to do before we can start impeachment hearings? Doesn’t he already have conflicts of interest and some illegalities with the travel ban not including the countries where he has business interests? I recall hearing Vegas odds 4:1 of his getting impeached eventually…
Arnold – don’t let the ratings get you down. Try doing a show that Trump’s name isn’t still attached to and you might get a few more viewers. Trump’s ratings were practically a straight line into the toilet when he was still hosting.
He is the very definition of someone with narcissistic personality disorder.
A raging human clusterfu*k.
Even at the National Prayer Breakfast, it’s always gotta be about him. Lord help us.
Well, remember last fall at the Alfred E. Smith dinner (a Catholic charity function) when Trump, in the presence of many church officials including Cardinal Dolan, stated that “Hillary pretends not to hate Catholics” to loud gasps and boos? The man has absolutely no shame (and probably can’t spell it, either).
Well, there you have it. We have a mentally ill, radicalized Pres.
Taterjo, and his mental illness is only going to worsen.