Tomi Lahren has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Glenn Beck and TheBlaze, claiming that she was fired after an appearance on “The View,” in which she said she was pro-choice.

In the lawsuit, filed in Dallas County Court in Texas, Lahren claims that Beck and others associated with TheBlaze engaged in a “smear” campaign by “chastising her political views and opinions in a clear attempt to embarrass, humiliate, and undermine” her “reach to her audience on social media and elsewhere.”

The suit claims that employees of TheBlaze even stretched yellow caution tape on the door to her office and dressing room.

TheBlaze issued a statement to the media saying that “it is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.”