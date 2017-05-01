Tomi Lahren Settles Legal Battle With The Blaze

Tomi Lahren, the conservative commentator who says she was fired for expressing her pro-choice views, has reached a settlement with Glenn Beck and The Blaze.

Lahren sued her former employer last month, alleging that her show was canceled and she was blocked from accessing her social media accounts after she voiced her pro-choice position on “The View.”

Beck and The Blaze filed a counterclaim, alleging that Lahren was suspended — though not fired — for a host of unprofessional behavior, including mistreating the crew and refusing to work with one of the company’s makeup artists. The claim also called Lahren, 24, “one of the most divisive people in media.” Lahren was overheard saying that she would sue The Blaze and that “she could own The Blaze when it is done,” the counterclaim alleges.

Lahren’s contract was set to expire in September, and management had decided not to renew it, according to the counterclaim. The counterclaim also denies that Lahren was blocked from accessing her social media accounts.

Under the settlement, first reported by the Dallas Morning News, Lahren will be freed from her contract and will have control over her Facebook page. She will also remove videos and other intellectual property that belongs to The Blaze, according to her attorney, Brian Lauten. The other terms of the agreement remained confidential.

“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her and she looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come,” Lauten said in a statement. “Ms. Lahren will have no further comment at this time.”

The Blaze issued its own statement: “TheBlaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded. Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts, as has always been the case.”