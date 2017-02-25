Tom Perez, the most recent secretary of labor under Barack Obama, was elected the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, after a contentious vote that sets the stage for the future of the party after devastating losses.

His chief opponent in a large field of candidates was Keith Ellison, a congressman from Minnesota, who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders.

The vote was characterized as a battle of party establishment, represented by Perez, versus a more insurgent liberal wing of the party, represented by Ellison. That did not always match the rhetoric coming from major candidates or even their endorsements.

Ellison, for instance, garnered endorsements not just from Sanders but from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). And Perez, who was endorsed by former Vice President Joseph Biden, was viewed as one of the more progressive voices during his tenure in the Obama administration. As Hillary Clinton considered potential running mates, he was seen as a pick who could please the left wing of the party.

A dark-horse candidate was Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who was endorsed by former DNC chair Howard Dean. But Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Saturday afternoon, before voting began, acknowledging that he did not have enough support to make a showing. Dean endorsed Ellison after the first ballot.

Despite his significant support, Ellison was criticized by some major party donors, including Haim Saban, who in December said that he was “clearly an anti-Semite and anti-Israel individual.” It was a reference to Ellison’s previous writings about the Nation of Islam and its leader, Louis Farrakhan. Ellison said that he had long since distanced himself from Farrakhan and renounced their “bigoted and anti-Semitic ideas and statements.”

The election was unusual in that it drew some interest beyond party insiders. Cher tweeted out her support for Buttigieg on Friday, and Gloria Steinem backed Ellison several weeks ago.