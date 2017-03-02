While it’s never a guarantee that the press will get any juicy scoops during White House press conferences, Tom Hanks has made sure they get at least one thing: good coffee.

In keeping with his tradition of the last two administrations, reporters, photographers and cameramen arrived to their break room surprised by a new espresso machine courtesy of the Oscar-winning actor.

“To the White House Press Corps,” a note left by Hanks read. “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth Part.”

Hanks first treated the corps to his generosity during the Bush administration, when he visited the White House during a film shoot in Washington. Upon noticing the Fourth Estate was sustaining itself from vending machine coffee, Hanks quickly came to the rescue and purchased a brand new machine with instructions: “I hope this machine will make the 24 hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things. Tom Hanks.”

Upon a March 2010 visit to the White House for a screening of HBO’s “The Pacific” with Steven Spielberg, Hanks saw the machine to be in a state of disrepair. Or, at the very least, very dirty.

“You know, you are supposed to clean this after every use,” ABC News reported Hanks wrote in a second note.

So he sent them a replacement, this time a “super deluxe” version of the same machine, paired with a brand new espresso cup set.

At least one corps benefactor knows how to get good press.

