After much uncertainty, the lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has finally been confirmed.

Country artist Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday (best known for her role on Broadway’s “Dreamgirls”), and rock group 3 Doors Down have been added to the bill for the pre-inauguration concert on Jan. 19, Trump’s inaugural committee announced Friday.

Country singer Lee Greenwood — best known for his song “God Bless the USA” — has also signed to perform at the event — titled and themed “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” The event will be Greenwood’s fourth presidential inauguration, as he previously performed during President Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush’s celebrations.

“I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies,” Greenwood said.

The concert will be held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Prior to Friday’s lineup reveal, Cowboy Troy, country band Big & Rich, and America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho were among the acts who were listed as performing at inauguration ceremonies.

Numerous musicians declined an invitation to perform, including opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, and Elton John.