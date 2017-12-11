You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NYPD Investigating Explosion in Times Square Station, Suspect in Custody

Variety Staff

Midtown Manhattan went into crisis mode early Monday following an explosion in a Times Square transit station.

Police said an explosive device went off around 7:20 a.m. ET inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue. Broadcast reports said police have one suspect in custody. The device went off as the suspect was carrying it into the subway area of the transit hub, according to broadcast reports.

The suspect is to believed to be the only person to suffer significant injuries as a result of the explosion. The incident has snarled transit and traffic in Midtown as police shuttered streets in the busy area. Subways were diverted to avoid 42nd Street, a crucial crossroads especially during the morning rush hour period. Some subway cars that were en route to the area had to be evacuated as law enforcement swarmed the Port Authority station.

Broadcast reports said the device was believed to have gone off prematurely, but the specifics of the suspect’s plan remained murky. WNBC-TV New York and others reported that police believed the incident was the work of a “lone actor.”

More to come

