Multiple Injured After Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Times Square

Times Square Crash
At least one person is dead and 12 injured after a car plowed into a crowd in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirms.

The incident happened about noon Eastern on Thursday at the intersection of 45th street and Broadway.

Photos from the scene show maroon Honda Accord on its side and its front windshield smashed. Emergency personnel are on scene and treating multiple injured.

A New York Police Department spokesman said the driver of the car has been taken into custody.

Times Square is a busy business center and popular tourist destination.

This story is developing.

