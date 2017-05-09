Time Warner CEO Bewkes Says Technology Boosts Programming Diversity

The advent of broadband-distributed video is giving rise to greater diversity in programming choices, said Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner’s chairman and CEO.

Speaking at Variety’s Entertainment + Technology conference, Bewkes pointed to several relatively new projects his company had launched that appeal to viewers looking for on-demand content. He cited FilmStruck, for cinephiles; a new Boomerang streaming product, aimed at kids and families; and a nascent DC Comics project.

There is “a lot of vibrancy coming into the ecosystem” thanks to new OTT programming, he said.

He cautioned that the new efforts were not going to unseat broader offerings like HBO or Netflix. But he suggested they added to consumer choice.

Bewkes suggested the pending merger agreement between Time Warner and AT&T was in track to close in line with the companies’ previous guidance.