Time Warner to Be Led by AT&T Exec John Stankey After Reorg (Report)

John Stankey - Time Warner ATT
Courtesy of AT&T

DirecTV business to move under new communications division under John Donovan

Time Warner will get a new boss — John Stankey, who currently heads AT&T’s entertainment group — once the telco’s deal for the media conglomerate closes, according to a report.

AT&T expects to close the $85 billion deal for Time Warner, barring potential curveballs from the Trump administration, by the end of 2017.

At that point the telco will restructure into two divisions: a media group including Time Warner led by Stankey; and a communications group encompassing DirecTV, wireless and wireline businesses headed by John Donovan, currently AT&T’s chief strategy officer, Bloomberg reported Friday citing anonymous sources. AT&T chief exec Randall Stephenson will relinquish the CEO title and remain chairman.

According to AT&T, no final decisions have been made regarding the post-merger organizational structure and leadership of Time Warner. Reps for AT&T and Time Warner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Current Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, whose contract runs through 2020, has said he will stay on after AT&T’s takeover but it’s unclear how long that might be. When asked about his plans under AT&T ownership, Bewkes in a January interview with Variety said, “I think I’ll be here for quite a while to make this work and bring these innovations to fruition.”

Stankey is currently CEO of the AT&T Entertainment Group. That includes DirecTV, which AT&T bought in 2015, along with AT&T’s other consumer entertainment offerings including video and content development, as well as its mobility, broadband internet, and advertising businesses.

The move to “wall off” Time Warner from DirecTV and AT&T’s telecom services with the restructuring could alleviate regulators’ concerns that the communications giant would somehow use HBO or Warner Bros. content in an anticompetitive way, Bloomberg speculated in the report.

