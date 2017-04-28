Time Inc. Ends Sale Talks, Vows to Execute Strategic Plan

Time Inc. is going it alone, for now.

The company’s board of directors has called off discussions with potential suitors and has vowed to continue solo under the leadership of CEO Rich Battista, it announced Friday.

In pre-market trading, Time Inc.’s stock fell more than 19% on the news, down from the stock’s Thursday closing price of $18.30 per share. In the last several months, shares have climbed sharply on acquisition rumors.

Time Inc., home of marquee magazine brands including Time, People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, had accepted initial bids from a handful of companies in February. Those were known to have included magazine and TV station owner Meredith Corp. and an investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. Verizon also was rumored to be in the mix as part of a bid for Time Inc.

“We strongly believe in the future and potential of this company,” John Fahey, Time Inc.’s lead independent director, said in a statement. “The board has full confidence in Time Inc. president and CEO Rich Battista and the management team to execute on the strategic plan.”

The company reaffirmed its investor guidance for 2017, and plans to announce first-quarter earnings on May 10 before market open. Time Inc. has had a rocky time as a publicly traded company since it was spun off from Time Warner in June 2014.

Under Battista, Time Inc. has been on a big push to mine its print resources to develop TV programs and digital video content.

“Time Inc. is a reinvigorated company uniquely positioned to succeed in the multiplatform media marketplace with an exceptional set of brands and assets, tremendous scale and significant untapped potential,” Battista said. “The company is better positioned to capitalize on this potential with its recent shift from a siloed, legacy publishing structure, to an integrated, enterprise platform structure. We are excited to execute on our plan as we have become a leader in digital and remain No. 1 in print ad revenue share. In addition, our transformation has brought a number of potential partners interested in working with us to unlock and accelerate value across our portfolio of brands.”