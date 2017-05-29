Tiger Woods Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Fla. on Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to public jail records.

Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday morning after he was arrested by police, and was released at 10:50 a.m. ET. Woods owns a home on Jupiter Island.

The PGA legend hasn’t played competitively since February when he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic. Woods has undergone multiple back surgeries in recent years, including a fusion surgery last month.

Woods wrote in a recent blog post about his recovery process. “As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive,” he wrote. “It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse.”

He added, “But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

After turning pro at age 20 in 1996, Woods went on to become one of the most successful and recognizable golfers of all time. He is also annually listed among the highest paid athletes thanks to endorsement deals with brands including Nike and, more recently, TaylorMade.

Woods took leave from professional gold for several months in late 2009 and 2010 after admitting to infidelity. The scandal became a tabloid fixture, and he and his wife Elin Nordegren eventually divorced.