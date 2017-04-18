British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap U.K. general election on June 8.

U.K. ministers will vote on the proposed election on Wednesday. The Prime Minister requires a two thirds majority in U.K. parliament to suspend the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act that would allow a snap election to proceed. If the election goes ahead it would take place almost exactly a year after last year’s Brexit referendum on June 23.

Both Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said they welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision.

May had previously rejected suggestions of calling a snap election but said she now felt a general election was needed to provide unity in Westminster as the government begins Brexit negotiations with the E.U. The British government filed Article 50, which gave formal notice of the U.K.’s intention to leave the E.U. on March 29.

“Last summer, after the country voted to leave the European Union, Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership,” said May. “Since I became Prime Minister, the government has delivered precisely that.”

She said that despite predictions of immediate financial and economic danger the country had seen “consumer confidence remain high, a record numbers of jobs, and economic growth that has exceeded all expectations” since the Brexit vote.

She also spoke to critics that have suggested, having taken on the role of Prime Minister after David Cameron’s resignation following the Brexit result, that she didn’t have a mandate having not fought a general election as Conservative leader. “We have also delivered on the mandate we were handed on the referendum result,” argued Mrs May. “Britain is leaving the European Union, and there can be no turning back.”

She said that while she believed the government had the right plan for negotiating Britain’s new relationship with the E.U. many of their opponents did not. “The country is coming together but Westminster is not,” continued May, arguing that divisiveness in Westminster would weaken the government’s negotiating position. “If we don’t hold a general election now the political game-playing will continue and cause damaging uncertainty and instability in the country.”

The pound dropped sharply ahead of the statement. The pound fell 0.3% to $1.2525 by 9:45am GMT just 15 minutes after it was announced that British Prime Minister Theresa May would be making an unexpected statement in Downing Street at 10:15 GMT (11:15 local time).

More to come…