The strong-selling Broadway revival of “The Front Page” recouped its full $4.875 million capitalization during the week of Jan. 1, according to producer Scott Rudin. Having recouped in the span of only 15 weeks, “The Front Page” becomes the first Broadway production of the 2016-2017 theater season to make it in to the black.

The 1928 comedy, written by former Chicago reporters Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur, is set in the world of the Windy City newspaper business and was the inspiration for the 1940 film “His Girl Friday.” Directed by Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”), the latest revival has been the top-selling nonmusical on Broadway since it began performances in the fall, thanks to a well-known title and a cast of recognizable names led by Nathan Lane, John Slattery and John Goodman.

The production has so far grossed almost $18 million in the 15 weeks it’s been on the boards. Now that “Front Page” has recouped its initial capitalization costs, the rest of its earnings, minus the production’s weekly running costs, count as profit.

“The Front Page” wraps up its limited run Jan. 29 at the Broadhurst Theater. The musical “Anastasia” moves into the venue later this spring for an April opening.