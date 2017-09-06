Variety Teams With Dell for 10 Innovators to Watch

Variety and Dell have partnered to compile a list of ten rising creative and executive stars in the field of virtual reality, as featured in Variety‘s Sept. 5 issue and online.

The individuals chosen as the 10 Innovators to Watch are:

— Mariana Acuña Acosta, Founder, Jolt VR (Los Angeles & Mexico City)

— Gil Baron, CEO, Mindshow (Los Angeles)

— Vince Cacace, founder & CEO, Vertebrae (Venice, CA)

— Eugene Chung, Founder and CEO, Penrose Studios

— Jikhan Jung, Founder & Chief Executive Officer @ Subdream Studios (San Mateo, CA., i.e. Silicon Valley)

— Sally-Anne Kellaway, Creative Director, Ossic (San Diego)

— Joel Odgen, CEO & Creative Director / Co-Founder, Construct Studio (San Francisco)

— Philippe Lewicki, Captain, AfterNow (Culver City)

— Cathy Twigg, Co-Founder & Chief Production Officer @ The Rogue Initiative (L.A.)

— Armand Weeresinghe, Lead Producer, Red Pill VR (Orange County)

“The entertainment industry has enthusiastically embraced VR. And Variety’s authority in the space allows us to highlight those innovators at the cutting edge of technology,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer.

Variety and Dell will host a Facebook Live stream at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit LA on Sept. 7 at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills. The summit will explore the future of film, TV, gaming, music, and digital media in the face of changing technologies as well as how to keep audiences engaged across media platforms and content offerings.