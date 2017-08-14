Taylor Swift Weeps During Closing Arguments of Groping Trial

Taylor Swift cried during Monday’s closing arguments as the trial began weeping during closing arguments Monday as the trial around the 2013 incident in which she claims a Denver DJ groped her went to the jury shortly after noon local time, according to USA Today and CNN.

The eight-member jury will decide whether the DJ, David Mueller, intentionally grabbed Swift’s butt, and whether her mother and a member of her management team got him fired for it. Mueller has steadfastly denied her claims and sued Swift and her team for $3 million in damages. Swift counter-sued for a symbolic $1, saying she wants the case to serve as an example and inspiration for victims of sexual assault.

On Friday, Mueller’s case against Taylor Swift was dismissed by the judge, although the case against her mother and Frank Bell, a member of her management team, continues.

Swift began weeping during the closing argument from Mueller’s attorney. “I don’t know what kind of man grabs or gropes a music superstar … But it’s not that guy,” the lawyer, Gabriel McFarland, said. “Nobody saw what Ms. Swift said happened…because it didn’t happen.”

He said the photo of the encounter — which Swift used to prove her argument — showed that Swift was smiling at the time and could not have been as upset as she claimed to be. “Look at Ms. Swift’s face and ask yourself: Is that the face of a person who just had a strange man grab her butt?,” he said to the jury.

Swift began crying at that point. She was comforted by her mother, Andrea, and Douglas Baldridge, her attorney.

Baldridge’s argument followed, calling Mueller’s lawsuit “audacious and ridiculous” and pointed out that no evidence has been presented disproving Swift’s story either.

“Ms. Swift’s story never changed. Ever. For four years,” he said to the jury. “Will aggressors like David Mueller be allowed to victimize their victims?” he said. He also challenged Mueller’s testimony that someone else, including one of his bosses, could have been the one who groped Swift, saying it was a “complete, made-up story to stick it to his boss two years after the fact.”

The trial, which began last Monday, is expected to last nine days.