Thousands are taking the streets to protest President Donald Trump on Tax Day.

The so-called Tax March is smaller in scale than the Women’s March that drew an estimated 5+ million protesters worldwide following Trump’s inauguration in January, but still drawing vocal crowds across the country.

Those protesting today are primarily calling for Trump to disclose his tax returns. During his candidacy, Trump promised he would release his taxes after the IRS completed their audit of them. He has not. (Note, Trump’s 2016 taxes will immediately be under audit this year.)

Critics believe that Trump’s tax returns may disclose personal or financial ties that influenced the presidential campaign and/or the current administration. This comes as a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation is underway looking at ties between top Trump aides and Russia.

As with the Women’s March, some celebrities are protesting via social media. Here are some of their responses.

At a rally in New York City, Sarah Silverman addressed Trump directly. “Show us your f–king taxes, you emotional child.”

13 director Ava Duvernay shared photos of various signs, including one that echoed Silverman’s expletive and another with a “Game of Thrones” reference.

Andy Richter also tweeted a graphic poster.

My daughter couldn't make it today but she made a sign for us to carry #TaxMarch #taxmarchla pic.twitter.com/QtbkzyRRd2 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 15, 2017

“Captain America” star Chris Evans simply posted “liar” and a clip to an interview where Trump said he would release his taxes.

Actor Ike Barinholtz thanked the protesters and called out the fact that the President was making his 17th golf trip this weekend after 12 weeks in office.

Thank you to all the folks at the #TaxMarch 🇺🇸 You ALL love America more than that stupid idiot sitting in his shitty golf club right now — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 15, 2017

Jon Cryer posted a shot of a sign that played on the “Star Wars” mania.

The President, an avid social media user, has yet to tweet a response to today’s Tax March protests.