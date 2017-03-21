UTA has made its annual partner selections, promoting nine agents to the agency’s top rank.

Sarah Clossey, Steve Cohen, Gueran Ducoty, Charles Ferraro, Pete Franciosa, Allan Haldeman, Keya Khayatian, Tim Phillips and Jo Yao are the newly appointed partners. The addition expands the number of UTA partners by 20% to a total of 53.

“These promotions reflect the strong individual contributions, skills and networks of our newest partners and our collective confidence about the opportunities ahead for our agency and clients in a shifting media environment,” said UTA managing directors Jeremy Zimmer, David Kramer and Jay Sures. “Each of these individuals plays an integral role in our success. We value the passion, integrity and commitment they bring to work every day on behalf of UTA’s clients, and we know they will continue to accomplish great things.”

Clossey, Cohen and Yao are in the motion picture talent department. Dacoity heads licensing and endorsements. Ferraro and Khayatian are in motion picture lit. Franciosa heads the production department. Haldeman is TV while Phillips is in TV lit.

Cohen, Ducoty, Ferraro, Khayatian, Haldeman, Phillips and Yao all came up through the mailroom and the agency’s training program. Clossey came to UTA in 2007 from Paradigm. Franciosa segued in 1998 from ICM.

(Pictured: Tim Phillips, Keya Khayatian, Allan Haldeman, Sarah Clossey, Pete Franciosa, Charles Ferraro, Gerann Ducoty and Steve Cohen)