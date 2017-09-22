T-Mobile, Sprint Close to Reaching Deal on Wireless Mega-Merger (Report)

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Shares of T-Mobile and Sprint rose Friday after a report that the two wireless companies were close to reaching an agreement to merge.

According to a Reuters report citing anonymous sources, T-Mobile is close to agreeing to “tentative terms” on a combo with Sprint. Under the terms of the proposed pact, Deutsche Telekom — T-Mobile’s majority owner — would own a majority stake in the combined entity, with Japan’s SoftBank Group owning 40%-50%, according to the report.

Sprint’s stock was up 3.6% in pre-market trading, and T-Mobile shares climbed 1.3%.

Both companies have fought to take on the two biggest U.S. wireless carriers, AT&T and Verizon Wireless — and by teaming up would represent a powerful No. 3 player in the mobile biz. T-Mobile and Sprint have engaged in talks over the last four months about merging, Reuters reported.

Final merger terms between T-Mobile and Sprint are expected to be reached by the end of October, Reuters reported, although it added that the deal could still fall through.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile have the subject of speculation that they could be M&A targets for cable operators including Comcast and Charter Communications, but analysts have considered those potential deals as unlikely.

