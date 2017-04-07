The U.S. government launched dozens of missiles at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack on civilians earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

More than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles were reportedly fired targeting the Al-Shayrat air base in Homs in western Syria under President Donald Trump’s orders.

At least 70 people, including 10 children, were killed in the chemical attacks on Tuesday, in which banned Syrian gas was used.

More to come…