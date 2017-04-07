The U.S. government launched dozens of missiles at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack on civilians earlier this week, according to multiple reports.
More than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles were reportedly fired targeting the Al-Shayrat air base in Homs in western Syria under President Donald Trump’s orders.
At least 70 people, including 10 children, were killed in the chemical attacks on Tuesday, in which banned Syrian gas was used.
More to come…
Classic that this is first reported in Variety. This is the same plan that Hillary would have implemented, including the false-flag gas attack. It just took awhile for the MIC to get Trump up to speed. Bye-Bye Bannon.
NO MERCY FOR MURDERERS
Seriously please stick to entertainment
Why is Variety reporting this?
You mean SARIN gas, not Syrian gas. Indicative of the degree of carefulness by all parties.