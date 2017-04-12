Sylvester Stallone filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that Warner Bros. went nearly 20 years without paying him profits from the 1993 film “Demolition Man.”

According to the suit, Stallone was owed at least 15% of the gross revenues from the film. But after 1997, he received nothing until his representatives complained in 2014. The suit accuses Warner Bros. of fraud and concealment.

“The motion picture studios are notoriously greedy,” the lawsuit states. “Here, WB decided it just wasn’t going to account to Rogue Marble (Stallone’s loan-out company) on the film. WB just sat on the money owed to Rogue Marble for years and told itself, without any justification, that Rogue Marble was not owed any profits.”

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

According to the suit, when Stallone’s reps raised the issue in 2014, Warner Bros. initially balked at paying anything, claiming that the film had lost $66.9 million. Stallone’s representatives protested, saying that made no sense. A studio representative responded that the statement was sent in error and promised to look into it, the lawsuit claims. In April 2015, the studio sent Stallone a check for $2.8 million.

The suit seeks a full accounting of the film’s proceeds, in addition to interest and damages. The suit also seeks “an end to this practice for all talent who expect to be paid by WB for the fruits of their labor.”