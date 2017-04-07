A truck plowed into a shopping area in Stockholm, killing at least three people and injuring “a large number” of others on Friday afternoon, according to multiple European outlets.

The attack took place at the the corner of the Ahlens department store and Drottninggatan, one of the Stockholm capital’s busiest street. After ploughing into the crowd, the truck slammed into the mall and burst into flames.

Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Löfven told the press that he believed the crash was a terrorist attack and confirmed one person had been arrested, according to local reports.

This marks the third truck attack in Europe, following Nice’s July 14 assault along the Promenade des Anglais which killed 86 people, and Berlin’s Christmas fair in December which killed 12 people. Last month, a man ploughed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, killing five people.

More to come.