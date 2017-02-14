The Senate officially confirmed former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood film financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary, despite strong objections from the Democrats.

Mnuchin was President Donald Trump’s top fundraiser during his campaign. He was confirmed in a 53-47 vote on Monday night, with all Republican senators voting for him and only one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voting yes.

Mnuchin will play a major role in shaping economy policy in the Trump administration. The Senate long debated over Mnuchin’s experience, with Democrats contending that he ran a “foreclosure machine” when he topped OneWest Bank. They argued that Trump was breaking his promise to stand for American workers in backing the Wall Street-friendly Mnuchin.

“If Steven Mnuchin gets confirmed the banks are going to have the best friend they can have in the Treasury Department,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

In a less divisive nomination, all 100 senators voted for David Shulkin to be veterans affairs secretary.

Mnuchin is the latest controversial cabinet pick to lead to long, heated debates on the Senate floor. Democrats fiercely opposed both education secretary Betsy DeVos and attorney general Jeff Sessions, with all Democrats voting against DeVos and only one Democrat, Manchin, voting for Sessions.