House Leader Steve Scalise, Others Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise was among those injured when a gunman opened fire in Alexandria, Va on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The shooting took place during a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Two Capitol Hill police agents were also reportedly shot. The shooter, who is in police custody, has been taken to a hospital, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump responded to the event with a tweet. “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” he wrote.

Scalise represents the First Congressional District of Louisiana, which includes a small portion of New Orleans, and most of its western suburbs.

Senator Jeff Flake, who was at the practice, recounted the scene to ABC News. “I wanted to get to Steve Scalise, laying out there in the field, but while there were bullets flying overhead, I couldn’t,” he said, adding that the shooting went on for “ten minutes, at least.”

Politicians and celebrities tweeted support for Scalise and the others who were injured in what is being described as a deliberate attack.

“Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible,” Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote.

George Takei wrote, “The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act. My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted.”

“Horrific,” wrote Senator Kamala Harris. “Praying for Steve Scalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Police who were shot in Virginia.”