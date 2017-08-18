Steve Mnuchin’s Former Yale Classmates Urge Him to Resign From Treasury

Over 300 of Steve Mnuchin’s Yale University Class of 1985 classmates have signed a letter asking him to resign as Secretary of the Treasury in response to President Donald Trump’s comments on recent events in Charlottesville.

The letter, which was posted on lettertostevemnuchin.com, addressed Yale’s legacy of graduates serving as presidents, members of the cabinet, and in many other government capacities. Though they rarely, if ever, have requested a classmate step down, regardless of differences in political opinion, his classmates contested Mnuchin’s political alignment doesn’t reflect the ivy league college’s values.

“We do so today because President Trump has declared himself a sympathizer with groups whose values are antithetical to those values we consider fundamental to our sacred honor as Americans, as men and women of Yale, and as decent human beings,” the letter reads. “President Trump made those declarations loudly, clearly, and unequivocally, and he said them as you stood next to him.”

The class members boast an inclusive range of political backgrounds, but said they cannot condone Nazis and white supremacists. “We can disagree on the means of promoting the general welfare of the country, on the size and role of government, on the nature of freedom and security, but we cannot take the side of what we know to be evil.”

The letter ended with a plea for action. “We call upon you, as our friend, our classmate, and as a fellow American, to resign in protest of President Trump’s support of Nazism and white supremacy. We know you are better than this, and we are counting on you to do the right thing.”

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Secretary Mnuchin:

We, some of your fellow members of the Yale College Class of 1985, write to you today in response to President Trump’s comments on the recent events in Charlottesville. We believe it is your moral obligation to resign your post as Secretary of the Treasury, effective immediately. We understand that graduates of Yale College have served the United States proudly as presidents, members of the cabinet, and in many other capacities since its founding, and that rarely, if ever, have any of us made such a request of a classmate, whatever our differences in political opinion have been.

We do so today because President Trump has declared himself a sympathizer with groups whose values are antithetical to those values we consider fundamental to our sacred honor as Americans, as men and women of Yale, and as decent human beings. President Trump made those declarations loudly, clearly, and unequivocally, and he said them as you stood next to him. We can be Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Greens, and a number of other things and still be friends, classmates, and patriots, but we cannot be Nazis and white supremacists. We can disagree on the means of promoting the general welfare of the country, on the size and role of government, on the nature of freedom and security, but we cannot take the side of what we know to be evil.

We call upon you, as our friend, our classmate, and as a fellow American, to resign in protest of President Trump’s support of Nazism and white supremacy. We know you are better than this, and we are counting on you to do the right thing.

Your fellow members of the Yale College Class of 1985,