Hollywood Reacts to Steve Bannon’s White House Exit

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist and the former executive chair of Breitbart News Steve Bannon exited the White House just days after Trump declined to guarantee Bannon’s job security at a press conference at Trump Tower.

Reports are mixed as to whether Bannon was fired or resigned, but Hollywood took to Twitter to express its pleasure regardless.

Some, like Joss Whedon, expressed caution in their celebration. “Getting Bannon out of the White House won’t solve the problem,” Whedon wrote.

Getting Bannon out of the White House won't solve the problem. Neither will one sip of water in the desert but thank you yes I'll drink that — Joss Whedon (@joss) August 18, 2017

Bannon is out. Beware! He can do the exact same thing without an official title in the Administration. Nothing changes until Trump is out. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2017

1. F̶l̶y̶n̶n̶

2. S̶p̶i̶c̶e̶r̶

3. P̶r̶i̶e̶b̶u̶s̶

4. M̶o̶o̶c̶h̶ ̶

5 .B̶a̶n̶n̶o̶n̶

6. Gorka

7. Jared

8. KellyAnne

9. Pence

10. Trump — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 18, 2017

Only 16 more to go … https://t.co/sHirfze6vl — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 18, 2017

Celebrities were quick to joke about Bannon’s departure as well. “did Trump just fire Potus?” asked Questlove.

did Trump just fire Potus? — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) August 18, 2017

Patton Oswalt retweeted an “In Memoriam” video featuring everyone Trump has fired set to Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind,” adding, “I love this, but shouldn’t the music be the instrumental from the end of Clapton’s ‘Layla’?”

I love this, but shouldn't the music be the instrumental from the end of Clapton's "Layla"? https://t.co/baKIttIETA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 18, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Good news: Steven Bannon is gone. Bad news: He is being replaced by a sentient swastika with its right arm permanently held in the heil salute.”

Bye bye Steve Bannon!!!!!!! Oh my god this tweet has been sitting in my drafts for WAY TOO LONG!!!!!!! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 18, 2017

Good news: Steve Bannon is gone. Bad news: He is being replaced by a sentient swastika with its right arm permanently in the heil salute. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 18, 2017

Rob Delaney retweeted prominent conservative British politician Nigel Farage’s lamentation of Bannon’s ousting, and commented “Sad day for bigots with gout.”

Sad day for bigots with gout https://t.co/7sJrRbEI8e — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 18, 2017

Now we're down to just 3 Nazis in the White House! (and also the VP & AG) — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 18, 2017

Margaret Cho lamented the loss of the possibility of Rosie O’Donnell playing Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” a cherished dream of many.

Leaving to spend more time with his pets. pic.twitter.com/ClfrJXte8b — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 18, 2017

great now no one's running the Department of Sores — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) August 18, 2017

It really is like The Apprentice. Except the part about North Korea. Oh wait Rodman was on The Apprentice. So yeah. The same. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 18, 2017

Sources say Bannon & Trump just couldn't agree on whether some Nazis are good people or all Nazis are good people — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 18, 2017

A shame Bannon won't even have his weekend gig as a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic anymore. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 18, 2017

This photo makes it look like Bannon got fired while playing Call of Duty. https://t.co/TDzXMo72Tj — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 18, 2017

It's not just EVERYTHING we know he's done . It's also the things many of them know he has done from top security information. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 18, 2017