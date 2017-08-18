Hollywood Reacts to Steve Bannon’s White House Exit

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist and the former executive chair of Breitbart News Steve Bannon exited the White House just days after Trump declined to guarantee Bannon’s job security at a press conference at Trump Tower.
Reports are mixed as to whether Bannon was fired or resigned, but Hollywood took to Twitter to express its pleasure regardless.
Some, like Joss Whedon, expressed caution in their celebration. “Getting Bannon out of the White House won’t solve the problem,” Whedon wrote.
Celebrities were quick to joke about Bannon’s departure as well. “did Trump just fire Potus?” asked Questlove.
Patton Oswalt retweeted an “In Memoriam” video featuring everyone Trump has fired set to Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind,” adding, “I love this, but shouldn’t the music be the instrumental from the end of Clapton’s ‘Layla’?”
Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Good news: Steven Bannon is gone. Bad news: He is being replaced by a sentient swastika with its right arm permanently held in the heil salute.”
Rob Delaney retweeted prominent conservative British politician Nigel Farage’s lamentation of Bannon’s ousting, and commented “Sad day for bigots with gout.”
Margaret Cho lamented the loss of the possibility of Rosie O’Donnell playing Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” a cherished dream of many.
