Steve Bannon Out as Trump’s Chief Strategist

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon exited as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist on Friday, according to multiple media reports, ending a controversial tenure for the self-described populist and nationalist.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump has told aides that he has decided to remove Bannon, although the details were still being worked out. The Times also reported that Bannon offered his resignation on Aug. 7.

Bannon parlayed a Hollywood career as a producer and financial broker and later led Breitbart News Network, before he was named Trump’s campaign CEO as it was faltering in August 2016.

But Bannon has become a target inside and outside the White House, and the decision to oust him was made after Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, completed a review of White House operations. Bannon clashed with a cadre of more moderate Trump advisers from New York, including Gary Cohn and Jared Kushner.

His fate has been in doubt since Kelly succeeded Reince Priebus as chief of staff late last month, but in recent days it became clearer that Trump was looking for him to exit. At Trump’s press Q&A at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, the president said that Bannon was a “friend of mine” and that the press “treats him unfairly.” But asked about his future, Trump said, “We’ll see.”

Bannon could very well return to Breitbart, a prospect that would prove to be precarious for Trump if the administration takes a more moderate course on a host of issues like trade, as he will have a megaphone with a large following. Some of Bannon’s Hollywood supporters are quick to point out that outside of Trump, he was the only senior administration official to have “a constituency.”

Since then, Bannon has given a few rare interviews, in which he seemed to relish Democrats’ embrace of identity politics as something that would ultimately help Trump. But the American Prospect published an interview in which Bannon said there was “no military solution” to North Korea’s threats, a contrast to Trump’s rhetoric that the Pyongyang regime would see “fire and fury” if they continued to provoke the United States.

After Trump’s surprise electoral win, he chose Bannon as his chief strategist, and even made him a member of the National Security Council. He was later removed from the NSC, after the resignation of Michael Flynn.

Bannon, though, was a lighting rod, particularly for having led a news operation that had a heavy audience from the so-called “alt-right.” In talking to the American Prospect, Bannon called “ethane-nationalists” “losers,” part of the “fringe” and a “collection of clowns.”

Bannon also championed a destruction of what he called the “administrative state,” and his advocacy of a host of nationalist positions had a potentially big impact on the entertainment industry. He pushed for aggressive action on China, and even advocated to classify Google and Facebook as utilities.