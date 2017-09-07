‘Star Wars,’ Marvel Films Moving to Disney Streaming Service

Star Wars The Force Awakens
Courtesy of Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday delivered a blow to Netflix, saying the company had decided to move its Marvel and “Star Wars” films to its forthcoming Disney streaming service, set to launch in 2019.

The announcement ends speculation about what would happen to the Marvel and Lucasfilm titles currently being streamed on Netflix. When the Walt Disney Co. last month announced it would launch a Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service, Iger said Disney titles on Netflix would move to the planned streaming service. At the time, Iger said they were undecided on whether those movies would be part of the streaming service.

“We’ve now decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movie on this app as well,” Iger said during a question-and-answer session at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment conference held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
Iger also narrowed the time frame when the Disney streaming service will launch, saying he expects it will go live in late 2019.
Disney plans to produce four or five original movies for the streaming service, as well as an equal number of original TV series, and original TV movies.
Disney shares were down Thursday morning about 2.23%  to $99.28.

  1. Terry says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I’m already shelling out $13 a month for Netflix premium. So Disney can shove it!

  2. lindsey says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:36 am

    i would only subscribe to this if ALL the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney movies were available ALL the time (like HBO and Netflix originals). not interested in paying $12/month for them to dole out 10 movies and pretend the rest can’t be bothered bc they’re in the Disney vault

