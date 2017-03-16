“Star Wars” fans are one step closer to taking a walk on the Dark Side.

Disney Parks shared a construction update and teaser Thursday on the two new lands at California’s Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida, scheduled to open in 2019.

The teaser reveals plans to build full-sized AT-AT walkers, the Empire’s land-based mobile weapons system that helped them force the Rebel Alliance to abandon its galaxy-wide headquarters in “The Empire Strikes Back.” While we only see metal scaffolding of the walkers on the construction site, Disney gives fans a bit more to fuss over with blueprints of the final product and a blast from their signature lasers and blasters.

Both lands include Disney’s largest single-themed land expansions ever at 14-acres each and two new attractions. Guests will visit a never-before-seen planet, a border trading post before our iconic cast of heroes enter wild space and a galaxy far, far away.

The two unnamed attractions let guests participate in the fight against the Dark Side. A model of Han Solo’s treasured Millennium Falcon provides a chance to pilot the fastest ship in the galaxy and practice firing its weapons system. The other takes guests right into the action of an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney also has the new “Avatar”-themed land opening May 27 of this year. “Pandora – The World of Avatar” at Walt Disney World will transport fans to James Cameron’s bio-luminescent paradise.

Watch the teaser for “Star Wars” Land below: