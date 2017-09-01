‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Adds Paul Bettany

Film Reporter rljourno
Paul Bettany Star Wars Han Solo
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Bettany has joined the cast of the “Star WarsHan Solo spinoff, director Ron Howard tweeted on Friday.

In his tweet, Howard said “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder,” sharing an image of the director and Bettany on set. He later followed up with a second tweet: “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented.”

Howard took over as director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired over creative differences. Reshoots are underway for the film, which is is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

Bettany, known for his roles in “A Beautiful Mind” and Marvel’s “The Avengers,” is replacing Michael K. Williams, whose character has been cut from the film, due to his commitment to another movie, “The Red Sea Diving Resort.” He booked the biographic drama after he had finished filming the Han Solo pic, and was unable to return to reshoot any new material for the film.

