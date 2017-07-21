Stan Lee to Produce New Novel for Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Stan Lee’s next project will have a familiar sound — his own voice.

The legendary comic-book writer has teamed up with producers Ryan Silbert (“God of Love”) and Luke Lieberman (“Red Sonja”) to produce a new long-form audiobook for Audible. Lee will narrate the introduction to the novel, which will introduce fans to a new universe, described as “‘Mr. Robot’ set in a John Hughes world.”

“When Audible came to us with the idea of doing this as an audio project first, I thought it was inspired,” says Lee, who serves as chairman and chief creative officer of POW! Entertainment. “The story is set within a culture of cutting-edge technology, so it deserves to be brought to audiences in a medium that truly captures the spirit of the universe, yet allows the listener to create their own, unique, mental picture of the story. What Audible is doing is truly groundbreaking, but it is also bringing us back to our roots.”

Production on the project will begin shortly.

“We are thrilled to bring the Stan Lee universe to life and to listeners in this unprecedented, written to the audio format endeavor with POW! Entertainment,” says Audible chief content officer Andy Gaies. “The immersive audio experience will excite and exhilarate all fans of Stan Lee’s work.”

“The ‘what if?’ questions surrounding emerging tools and know-how are the context of our story,” say Silbert and Lieberman. “We aim to blend this with an accessible human narrative to deliver the experience you expect from Stan Lee — where street level heroes uncover global conflicts much bigger than they ever imagined.”

Foundry Literary + Media repped all rights in the deal.