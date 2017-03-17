In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, people all around the country are wearing green and pinching the nonbelievers. That crowd includes the internet’s favorite Irishman, Niall Horan, and dozens of other celebrities. While some shared photos of their St. Patrick’s Days past, others dressed up especially for the occasion. Check out the tweets and Instagram posts of Hollywood below.

Niall Horan wrote, “Happy paddys days to all the lovely Irish people all over the world and anyone else who wants to join us .🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻”

Jimmy Fallon gave a short and sweet “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!!!”

Robert Downey Jr. said, “The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy’s Day!”

Zach Braff shared a photo from his show “Scrubs” and wrote, “Happy #StPatricksDay !”

Elizabeth Banks posted a pic of her character in the upcoming “Power Rangers” and wrote, “Green is good. Happy #StPatricksDay”

Musician Kenny G shared a video and wrote, “Happy #StPatricksDay everyone! Don’t get pinched today!”

Reese Witherspoon “Found the pot of gold!”

Chaka Khan heard others were having fun with her name: “When your name makes you the target of holiday memes…LMAO! Happy #StPatricksDay”

Mark Wahlberg celebrated with his daughter: “#StPatricksDay from me and my littlest leprechaun.”

Selma Blair wrote on her Instagram, “Everybody’s working for the weekend. Have a safe and happy luck of the Irish 🍀🌈 day to you! And seriously, I realize how lucky I am to have this boy. He loves scrubbing and cooking and joking and presents! My gold at the end of the rainbow. #treehousespringcleaning #proud”

Irishwoman Kirstie Alley commented, “Green is the color of the day..as an Irish descendant, I promise not to pinch u …hard…🐊🌱🌲🌳🌴🌵🌿🍃🍀🍀🍀🐉🐢🐸🐲🐍💚💚💚💚 Happy St. Patrick’s day!”

Nicki Minaj kept it short and sweet: “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!!!!! 💛☘️🍀”

Jim Gaffigan joked “#StPatricksDay + Friday = AA”

Ellen DeGeneres shared a video compilation of her favorite St. Patrick’s Day episodes from her talk show and added, “Happy #StPatricksDay to all of my Irish fans. And everyone who enjoys day drinking.”

Sarah Michelle Geller, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” wrote, “#FlashbackFriday and #StPatricksDay all in one #oldiebutgoodie”

Elvira joked, “#StPatricksDay 🍀 When ya drink the green beer, eat the corned beef cabbage and spend the rest of the night blaming the dog! 🐕💨”

Conan O’Brien took the time to make a political statement. “On this St. Patrick’s Day, I can’t help but reflect on all the leprechauns detained at the airport.”

Kenny Chesney used the opportunity to plug his sweepstakes; “Happy #StPatricksDay. You could be one step closer to a private concert w/ me in Key West. keysweeps.bluechairbayrum.com”

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter posted to Instagram, “Happy #stpatricksday from China”

Paul McCartney shared a picture of himself in his younger days and added, “Happy St. Paddy’s Day! #StPatricksDay”

Denis Leary boasted, “#StPatricksDay Irish History Fact: We invented whiskey, sarcasm & bare knuckle brawling. All on the same night. In that order.”