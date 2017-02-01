Spotlight Cinema Networks and IMG’s Made to Measure have teamed up for a national preshow partnership. Together, they’ll work to showcase M2M’s fashion, art, and design content in Spotlight partner theaters, on 230 screens across 40 theaters in 30 cities.

The cinema advertising company, dedicated exclusively to luxury and art house theaters, produces these preshows that air in cinemas around the nation. They’ll use several M2M original series in the 20-minute segment, including “Art of Style,” “Tea at the Beatrice With Glenn O’Brien,” “Visionaries,” and “Iconic.”

The content ranges from an inside look at the work of today’s leading designers to examining the influence of fashion icons like Balenciaga and Grace Jones.

“We’ve curated these cutting-edge films from M2M’s one-of-a-kind library to appeal specifically to our sophisticated cinema audiences,” said Michael Sakin, president of Spotlight Cinema Networks. “Our national network of luxury and art house exhibitors is the perfect venue to offer these visually striking and highly inventive short films. They are the ideal complement to the independent films shown in our theaters.”

For its part, M2M was launched by IMG in late 2015 to cover the fashion industry through new means of storytelling. They produce original programming, classic fashion films, and runway shows from designers around the world.

An “Art of Style” episode that looks at the work and style of American fashion designer Thom Browne will be the first project to debut in Spotlight theaters.