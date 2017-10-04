Spotify Names Adam Parness Global Head of Publisher Licensing

Adam Parness is joining Spotify as Global Head of Publisher Licensing, based in New York. He will be charged with leading Spotify’s relationships with the publishing industry and partnering more deeply with songwriters and music publishers. Adam starts on October 30 and will report to Horacio Gutierrez, General Counsel and Global Head of Content Licensing. The company, which closed licensing deals with the three major label groups and independent-label collective Merlin earlier this year, continues to hear from rights-holders that its rates are too low.

Most recently, Parness was the Head of Publisher Licensing and Relations at Pandora. Prior to joining Pandora, he was Principal Content Acquisition Manager at Amazon where he led the company’s global music publishing initiatives and played a key role in the launch of Prime Music. Previously, Adam served as of Vice President of Music Licensing at Rhapsody where he played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Napster and global expansion of the company.

Spotify, the world’s largest streaming service, passed 140 million worldwide users as both its revenue and operating loss grew significantly in 2016, according to the company’s annual financial statement released in June. The company announced last month that it had passed 60 million paying subscribers. Its closest competitor in the streaming market, Apple Music, announced earlier this month that it had passed the 27-million subscriber mark.

The company also said it will pay record labels at least $2 billion over the next two years.